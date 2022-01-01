Christophe CAMPAGNE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Léon Blum- Wavrin 1980 - 1984
-
Lycée Gaston Berger- Lille
2nde EC7, 1Ã¨re H, Terminale H, BTS informatique de gestion1984 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
Base Aérienne 117 Balard- Paris 1989 - 1990
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan Logistique (Auchan) - Informaticien (Informatique)- LESQUIN 1990 - 1991
-
Auchan Logistique (Auchan) - Informaticien (Informatique)- L'ISLE SUR LA SORGUE 1991 - 1998
-
Auchan Logistique (Auchan) - Informaticien (Informatique)- LESQUIN 1998 - 2005
-
Auchan Centrale (Auchan) - Administrateur d'Applications (Informatique)- VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 2005 - 2011
-
Illico Travaux - GÃ©rant - FranchisÃ© indÃ©pendant (Autre)- Lens 2011 - 2015
-
Maisoning - Responsable ActivitÃ© (Production)- Villeneuve d'ascq 2016 - 2018
-
CARGLASS MAISON - Responsable d'agence (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Marcq en baroeul 2019 - 2021
-
REPARTIM - Responsable de secteur (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Marcq en baroeul 2021 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe CAMPAGNE
-
Vit Ã :
WAHAGNIES, France
-
NÃ© le :
16 juil. 1969 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Hello, si l'on s'est croisé à un moment ou à un autre, n'hésitez pas à me laisser un petit message et/ou une petite anecdote...
Profession :
Resp secteur
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
