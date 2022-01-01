Christophe CAMUS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours militaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe CAMUS

  • Vit Ã  :

    VILLENAUXE LA GRANDE, France

  • NÃ© le :

    13 juil. 1966 (55 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Salut à vous tous,avec qui nous avons du partagé de bon moment i, n'hésitez pas à rentrer en contact on pourra essayer d'en vivres d'autres
    So long
    Kryss

  • Profession :

    Chauffeur routier

  • Situation familiale :

    mariÃ©(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    GoÃ»ts musicaux

    Voitures

    Animaux

    • Autres

    Voyages

    J'y suis allÃ©(e) :
    Je rÃªve d'y aller :