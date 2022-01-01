Christophe CAMUS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Irène Et Frédéric Joliot Curie (Montataire)- Montataire 1971 - 1977
-
Ecole De La Mairie (Soisy Bouy)- Soisy bouy 1977 - 1978
-
Collège Lelorgne De Savigny- Provins 1978 - 1982
-
CFA DE NANGIS- Nangis 1982 - 1985
Parcours club
-
FCP PROVINS- Provins 1979 - 1982
-
As Soisy Bouy- Soisy bouy 1982 - 1985
-
As Soisy Bouy- Soisy bouy 1987 - 1990
-
Aj Fontaine Fourches- Fontaine fourches 1990 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
5ème Régiment De Cuirassiers- Kaiserslautern 1986 - 1987
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe CAMUS
-
Vit Ã :
VILLENAUXE LA GRANDE, France
-
NÃ© le :
13 juil. 1966 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à vous tous,avec qui nous avons du partagé de bon moment i, n'hésitez pas à rentrer en contact on pourra essayer d'en vivres d'autres
So long
Kryss
Profession :
Chauffeur routier
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Espagne - France - Italie - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
