Parcours
Parcours scolaire
La Châtaigneraie- Ploemeur 1984 - 1987
ECOLE MARCEL PAGNOL- Ploemeur 1986 - 1991
Collège Ch De Gaulle- Ploemeur 1991 - 1995
Lycée Colbert- Lorient 1995 - 1999
Université De Bretagne Sud (Lorient-vannes)- Lorient
MIAS a lorient1999 - 2000
IUP INFORMATIQUE ET STATISTIQUE- Vannes 2001 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
Atos Origin IntÃ©gration (Atos) - Informaticien (Informatique)- ORLEANS
2006 Quelle Debut 2007 CIGMAGCA mi 2007 Gazdefrance fin 2007 DEXIA SOFAXIS2006 - 2008
DEXIA SOFAXIS- Orleans 2008 - 2021
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe CARRIOU
Vit Ã :
RENNES, France
NÃ© le :
23 fÃ©vr. 1980 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bienvenue sur ma fiche.
Si vous vous souvenez de moi, n'hésitez pas.
Si vous avez des photos de classes, n'hésitez pas non plus car je ne les ai plus :(
Profession :
Ingenieur
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
