Christophe CARTAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Jeanne D'arc- Saint jean d'angely 1974 - 1975
-
ORPHELINAT DE LA POLICE- Osmoy 1977 - 1988
-
PENSIONNAT DE LA POLICE A OSMOY- Osmoy 1977 - 1988
-
ORPHELINAT- Osmoy 1977 - 1988
-
Internat D'osmoy- Osmoy 1977 - 1988
-
Collège Jean Rostand- Saint germain du puy 1982 - 1996
-
Lycée Bernard Palissy- Saintes 1989 - 1992
Parcours club
Parcours entreprise
-
Saisonnier En Restauration Depuis 1992 - Cuisinier (Autre)- Ars en re 1992 - 2008
Parcours militaire
-
23 E Bima- Dakar 1995 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe CARTAUD
-
Vit à :
SAINT PIERRE DE JUILLERS, France
-
Né le :
11 juin 1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible