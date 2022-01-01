Christophe CARTAUD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe CARTAUD

  • Vit à :

    SAINT PIERRE DE JUILLERS, France

  • Né le :

    11 juin 1971 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :