Christophe CHATELAIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours entreprise

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe CHATELAIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    MONTARGIS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    13 oct. 1969 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable logistique

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Loisirs

    Voyages