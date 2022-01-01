Christophe CHATELAIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours entreprise
RIAL INDUSTRIE- Briare 1991 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe CHATELAIN
Vit Ã :
MONTARGIS, France
NÃ© le :
13 oct. 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable logistique
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Christophe CHATELAIN a reconnu Christophe CHATELAIN sur la photo 90/02 - 11ème cie / 1ère section / PEG