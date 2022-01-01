Christophe CHAVANON est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MAURICE GUERTON- Ris orangis
De la maternelle petite section au CM21972 - 1980
-
Collège Albert Camus- Ris orangis
6e1, 5e5, 4e1, 3e11980 - 1984
-
Lycée Robert Doisneau- Corbeil essonnes
2e Technique1984 - 1985
-
INSTITUT PALISSY- Joinville le pont
2e1985 - 1986
-
Lycée Polyvalent Jean Baptiste Vuillaume- Mirecourt
1Ã¨re S1986 - 1987
-
Lycée La Folie Saint-james- Neuilly sur seine
Terminale D1987 - 1988
-
Iut D'informatique Et De Gestion D'orsay- Orsay 1988 - 1991
-
Ecole Pour L'informatique Et Les Techniques Avancées (Epita)- Le kremlin bicetre 1991 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe CHAVANON
-
Vit Ã :
NANTES, France
-
NÃ© en :
1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
