Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Lycee Hotelier Sainte Jeanne D'arc- Aulnoye aymeries 1992 - 1995
-
Lycee Hotelier Sainte Jeanne D'arc- Aulnoye aymeries 2007 - 2008
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe CHRISTIAN C
-
Vit à :
Etats-Unis
-
Né en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Sometimes I'm shy, sometimes I'm silly. But underneath it all, I'm just a man who's never fit in. But that's okay! I wouldn't be who I am today if that wasn't the case. Who wants to be like everybody else anyway?
I'm a hopeless romantic and a dreamer. I am passionate, creative, and unique. I doubt you know anyone like me. And I strive to be happy and optomistic no matter what life throws at me. When it comes to working, you won't find me 9-5ing in some lame cubicle, ever. I want to do something different with my life, I don't know what yet...I will know when I find it. I think it is more important to spend 40 hours a week having fun than bringing home a bigger paycheck but being miserable all day. Life is just too short, enjoy every moment! My glass is half full!
Profession :
Business