Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE PRIMAIRE BISCHOFFSHEIM- Bischoffsheim 1986 - 1994
-
Collège Herrade De Landsberg- Rosheim 1994 - 1998
-
Lycée Polyvalent Jean Baptiste Schwilgué- Selestat 1998 - 2000
-
Lycée Polyvalent Le Corbusier- Illkirch graffenstaden 2000 - 2001
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe CLAUSS
-
Vit à :
SAINT NABOR, France
-
Né en :
1983 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
