Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Selnord  - Ouvrier (Production)

     -  Lesquin 1995 - 1995

  • France Télécom  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 1995 - 1995

  • SNEG  - Développeur (Informatique)

     -  Mons en baroeul 1995 - 1996

  • ESTERRA  - Admin. GTA - SIRH (Informatique)

     -  Lille 1997 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe COLOMAR

  • Vit à :

    WAZIERS, France

  • Né le :

    7 sept. 1972 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Cherche étudiant BTS Informatique GASTON BERGER

  • Profession :

    Agent de maitrise

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :