Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Lycée Gaston Berger- Lille 1983 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Selnord - Ouvrier (Production)- Lesquin 1995 - 1995
France Télécom - Stagiaire (Autre)- VILLENEUVE D'ASCQ 1995 - 1995
SNEG - Développeur (Informatique)- Mons en baroeul 1995 - 1996
ESTERRA - Admin. GTA - SIRH (Informatique)- Lille 1997 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe COLOMAR
Vit à :
WAZIERS, France
Né le :
7 sept. 1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Cherche étudiant BTS Informatique GASTON BERGER
Profession :
Agent de maitrise
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
1