Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE PRIMAIRE SAINT QUENTIN- Aire sur la lys
la premiÃ¨re...celle qui compte le plus1975 - 1983
Collège Sainte-marie- Aire sur la lys
les annÃ©es foot dans la cour...1983 - 1988
Lycée Saint-vaast-saint-dominique- Bethune
Ta2, vive Saint Do saint Va...1989 - 1991
Ecole Supérieure De Commerce International Du Pas De Calais- Longuenesse
1 an seulement... premiÃ¨re promotion Ã Arques1991 - 1992
Lycée Saint-pierre- Fourmies
BTS Commerce International1992 - 1994
CFPB- Lille
Institut des Techniques Bancaire (ITB)2001 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
Point S - Technico commercial (Commercial)- Lillers 1995 - 1998
Banque CIN (Crédit Industriel Et Commercial - Cic) - Gestionnaire clientÃ¨le entreprise (Commercial)- LILLE 1998 - 2007
MICHELIN SERVICES LIMITED - Comptable (ComptabilitÃ©)- Manchester 2007 - 2008
Astrazeneca- MANCHESTER 2008 - 2009
Ishida Europe Ltd - Sales coordinator (Commercial)- Birmingham 2009 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe COURTOIS
Vit Ã :
Royaume-Uni
NÃ© en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Heureux papa depuis 8 ans
Profession :
Sales Coordinator
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Afrique du Sud - Australie - Canada - Chine
Christophe COURTOIS a ajoutÃ© Cfpb Ã son parcours scolaire
Christophe COURTOIS a ajoutÃ© Point S Ã son parcours professionnel
Christophe COURTOIS a ajoutÃ© Cic Bsd Ã son parcours professionnel
Christophe COURTOIS a ajoutÃ© Ishida Europe Ltd Ã son parcours professionnel
Christophe COURTOIS a ajoutÃ© Ishida Europe Ltd Ã son parcours professionnel
Christophe COURTOIS a reconnu Frederic LAUWERIER sur la photo 1ère photo officielle ESCIP
Christophe COURTOIS a reconnu Gonzague LACROIX sur la photo 1ère photo officielle ESCIP
-
Christophe COURTOIS a reconnu Christophe COURTOIS sur la photo 1ère photo officielle ESCIP