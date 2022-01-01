Christophe DEPRET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Albert Andre (Rumilly)- Rumilly 1977 - 1982
-
Collège Le Clergeon- Rumilly 1982 - 1987
-
Lycée Gabriel Fauré- Annecy 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée Louis Lachenal- Argonay 1988 - 1993
Parcours militaire
-
CANJUERS- Draguignan 1994 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
Urgens- Alby sur cheran 1995 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe DEPRET
-
Vit à :
RUMILLY, France
-
Né le :
5 mars 1971 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
TECHNICIEN
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
