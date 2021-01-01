RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat des législatives à Vimy
Christophe DHENIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
RPI- Izel les hameaux 1988 - 1991
-
Ecole Roger Quillot (Hermaville)- Hermaville 1991 - 1994
-
école Public- Tilloy les hermaville 1994 - 1996
-
Collège Jean Monnet- Aubigny en artois 1996 - 1998
-
Collège Paul Verlaine- Saint nicolas les arras 1998 - 2000
-
Lycée Robespierre- Arras 2000 - 2001
-
Lycée Professionnel Jacques Le Caron- Arras 2001 - 2003
-
Lycée Professionnel François Hennebique- Lievin 2003 - 2005
Parcours associatif
-
Us Tincques - Footballeur- Tincques 1994 - 1998
-
Aj De Neuville - Footballeur- Neuville saint vaast 1999 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
SARL JEAN LUC LEPRETRE - Plombier chauffagiste- Saint laurent blangy 2005 - 2005
-
EURL BERTRAND VAAST - Plombier chauffagiste- Wailly 2005 - 2005
-
SARL PETIT MAROEUIL COMBUSTIBLES - Plombier chauffagiste- Maroeuil 2005 - 2005
-
ALLIANCE HABITAT - Plombier chauffagiste- Arras 2005 - 2007
-
ALLIANCE HABITAT - Plombier chauffagiste- Lievin 2007 - 2007
-
SAVELYS - Plombier chauffagiste- Douai 2007 - 2007
-
Proxitherm - Plombier chauffagiste- Achicourt 2008 - 2010
-
Veolia Habitat Services (Proxiserve) - Plombier chauffagiste- Wambrechies 2010 - 2014
-
Proxiserve - Plombier chauffagiste- Henin beaumont 2014 - 2016
-
Logista - Plombier chauffagiste- Douai 2016 - 2016
-
CEPS - Plombier chauffagiste- Leforest 2016 - 2017
-
Iserba - Plombier chauffagiste- Seclin 2017 - 2020
-
Logista Hometech - Plombier chauffagiste- Fretin 2020 - 2021
-
Logista Hometech - Plombier chauffagiste- Arras 2021 - 2022
-
Proxiserve - Plombier chauffagiste- Harnes 2022 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe DHENIN
-
Vit à :
VIMY, France
-
Né en :
1985 (37 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Plombier chauffagiste
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
-
-
Christophe DHENIN a ajouté Logista Hometech à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DHENIN a ajouté Logista Hometech à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DHENIN a ajouté Iserba à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DHENIN a ajouté CEPS à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DHENIN a ajouté Logista à son parcours professionnel
-
-
Christophe DHENIN a ajouté Veolia Habitat Services (Proxiserve) à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DHENIN a ajouté Proxitherm à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe DHENIN a ajouté SAVELYS à son parcours professionnel
-
-
-
-
Christophe DHENIN a ajouté Alliance Habitat à son parcours professionnel