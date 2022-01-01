Christophe DOCHE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours club

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe DOCHE

  • Vit à :

    CHAMBERY, France

  • Né en :

    1963 (59 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Christophe(point)doche(arobase)orange(point)fr

  • Profession :

    Pharmacien Biologiste

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages