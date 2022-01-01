Christophe DOCHE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
As Duchère Basket- Lyon 1968 - 1988
-
Fc Lyon- Lyon 1990 - 1992
Parcours scolaire
-
Les Fougères - Autre- Lyon 1970 - 1974
-
Collège Laurent Mourguet - Autre- Ecully 1973 - 1977
-
Lycée Saint-exupéry- Lyon 1977 - 1980
-
Lycée Du Parc - Autre (Math Sup - Math Spé)- Lyon 1980 - 1982
-
Faculté De Pharmacie De Lyon- Lyon 1981 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
HOSPICES CIVILS DE LYON- Lyon
Interne1986 - 1992
-
CENTRE HOSPITALIER LYON SUD- Pierre benite
Assistant1992 - 1995
-
CH CHAMBERY - Biologiste Médical (Autre)- Chambery
Chef de Service Biochimie-Toxicologie1995 - 2017
-
Centre Hospitalier De Chambéry- Chambery
Praticien Hospitalier1995 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe DOCHE
-
Vit à :
CHAMBERY, France
-
Né en :
1963 (59 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Christophe(point)doche(arobase)orange(point)fr
Profession :
Pharmacien Biologiste
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
