Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Alexandre Jardin- Chaze sur argos 1975 - 1982
-
Collège Anjou-bretagne- Saint florent le vieil 1983 - 1984
-
Collège Paul Sebillot- Matignon 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Eugène Freyssinet- Saint brieuc
BAC f9 MECANIQUE DES FLUIDES1988 - 1990
-
IUT DE LORIENT- Lorient
DUT GENIE THERMIQUE ET ENERGIE1990 - 1992
-
CAMPUS DE FOUILLOLE- Pointe a pitre
DEUG aA1 LICENCE ET MAITRISE DE PHYSIQUE APPLIQUEE1992 - 1996
-
Ipcms- Strasbourg
DEA MATIERE CONDENSEE ET DES MATERIAUX1996 - 1997
Parcours militaire
-
SAINT CYR COETQUIDAN- Coetquidan bellevue
EOR1997 - 1998
-
Régiment Aubigné-racan- Aubigne racan
ASPIRANT PUIS SOUS LIEUTENANT1998 - 1998
Parcours associatif
-
JUDO CLUB ET OMNISPORT DU CARBET- Le robert 2014 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe DUPRE THOMAS
-
Vit à :
LE CARBET, France
-
Né en :
1972 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Enseignant
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
