Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LE BAUT- Nantes 1974 - 1978
-
ECOLE FELLONNEAU- Nantes 1978 - 1982
-
Conservatoire National De Région- Nantes 1979 - 1991
-
Collège Victor Hugo- Nantes 1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Clemenceau- Nantes 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée La Colinière- Nantes 1989 - 1990
-
Université De Nantes- Nantes 1990 - 1992
-
CUST- Clermont ferrand
Génie Informatique1992 - 1995
Parcours club
-
La Philhar, Orchestre D'harmonie De Nantes- Nantes 1985 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
-
SEMA GROUP - Informaticien (Informatique)- Nantes 1997 - 2001
-
Sema (Schlumberger Limited) - Informaticien (Informatique)- NANTES 2001 - 2003
-
Atos Origin (Atos) - Informaticien (Informatique)- NANTES 2003 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe DURANDIÈRE
-
Vit à :
NANTES, France
-
Né le :
22 avril 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
2