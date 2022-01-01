Christophe ESTÉRIE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LA PLAINE- Paris 1979 - 1984
-
Collège Hélène Boucher- Paris 1983 - 1988
-
Lycée Hélène Boucher- Paris 1983 - 1988
-
Collège Lucie Faure- Paris 1988 - 1989
-
Ecole Du Breuil- Vincennes 1989 - 1993
-
ECOLE DU BREUIL- Paris 1989 - 1993
-
E.r.e.a Stendhal De Bonneuil - Enseignant- Paris 1997 - 1998
-
Lycée D'horticulture - Enseignant- Montreuil 1998 - 2005
-
Lycée Polyvalent A.chérioux - Enseignant (Enseignement professionnel)- Paris 2005 - 2006
-
Collège Georges Politzer - Enseignant- Ivry sur seine 2008 - 2008
-
Lycée Des Métiers De L'horticulture Jeanne Baret - Enseignant (Enseignement professionnel)- Montreuil sous bois 2021 - maintenant
Parcours club
-
LES PETITS CHANTEURS D- Asnieres sur seine 1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
DECOPARC - Technicien (Technique)- Clichy sous bois
chef d''équipe, aaa, roland garros c''était un beau chantier1993 - 1996
-
LE JARDIN DES SENTEURS- Champs sur marne 1995 - 1997
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe ESTÉRIE
-
Vit à :
LE PLESSIS TREVISE, France
-
Né le :
12 déc. 1972 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Et oui le temps passe vite, n''hésitez pas à me contacter
Profession :
Professeur d''horticulture
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
3
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a ajouté Lycée Des Métiers De L'horticulture Jeanne Baret à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a reconnu Martial CHARTIER sur la photo BTA 91 92 93
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a ajouté ECOLE DU BREUIL à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a reconnu Patrick ESKENAZI sur la photo 4eme, je crois
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a reconnu Eric BERNARD sur la photo 4eme, je crois
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a reconnu Christophe ESTÉRIE sur la photo 5eme1
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a reconnu Christophe ESTÉRIE sur la photo 4eme, je crois
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a reconnu Christophe ESTÉRIE sur la photo CE1
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a reconnu Christophe ESTÉRIE sur la photo CM1
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a reconnu Christophe ESTÉRIE sur la photo 3eme
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a reconnu Christophe ESTÉRIE sur la photo BTA
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a reconnu Christophe ESTÉRIE sur la photo CLUB DE FOOT
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a reconnu Stephane PERCHAT sur la photo 5eme1
-
Christophe ESTÉRIE a reconnu Olivier CAVIROT sur la photo 4eme, je crois