Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours club

Parcours entreprise

  • DECOPARC  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  Clichy sous bois

    chef d''équipe, aaa, roland garros c''était un beau chantier

    1993 - 1996

  • LE JARDIN DES SENTEURS

     -  Champs sur marne 1995 - 1997

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe ESTÉRIE

  • Vit à :

    LE PLESSIS TREVISE, France

  • Né le :

    12 déc. 1972 (49 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Et oui le temps passe vite, n''hésitez pas à me contacter

  • Profession :

    Professeur d''horticulture

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    3

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages