Parcours
Parcours scolaire
LYCEE MARCEL ROBY- Saint germain en laye
American Section BAC C option International. Dommage pour la mention...1984 - 1990
école Spéciale De Mécanique Et D'électricité Sudria- Paris
En passage... Sans trop d'intérêt.1990 - 1991
Iut Orsay Université Paris Xi- Orsay
DUT Informatique. Plus belles années...1991 - 1993
IUP MIAGE- Creteil
Maitrise des Méthodes Informatiques Appliquées a la Gestion (MIAGE) en alternance.1993 - 1997
UNIVERSITY OF CONNECTICUT- Storrs
UCONN Stamford campus. Master of Business Administration It was this or watch cable all day Saturdays.2006 - 2008
Parcours entreprise
COFACE SA - Informaticien (Informatique)- Puteaux 1993 - maintenant
Steria - Développeur (Informatique)- PARIS 1997 - 2000
COFACE NORTH AMERICA - Directeur informatique (Informatique)- New york
Mon numero de tel: 1 800 BLAME ME Pays the bills...2000 - maintenant
Flowbird (Ex Parkeon)- Besancon 2020 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
Ba 133 Nancy-ochey- Toul
Service Militaire CTBA Repose mental total....1995 - 1996
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe GERME
Vit à :
FREEHOLD, Etats-Unis
Né le :
22 août 1971 (50 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Rien a declarer.
Profession :
Directeur
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
