Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • MULHEIM

     -  Allemagne en provence 1995 - 1997

Parcours entreprise

  • SUPERFOS  - Responsable logistique (Autre)

     -  Besancon 2000 - 2020

  • Coeur D'or  - Responsable logistique (Autre)

     -  Maiche 2020 - maintenant

A propos

  Christophe GRAPPIN

    Christophe GRAPPIN

  • Vit Ã  :

    BESANCON, France

  • NÃ© le :

    22 juin 1971 (50 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Responsable logistique

  divorcÃ©(e)

    divorcÃ©(e)

  2

    2

