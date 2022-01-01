Résultats examens 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de RouenLe résultat du brevet à Val-de-Scie

Christophe GUILLOU est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Crédit Du Nord  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  PARIS 1988 - 1998

  • Aptech, Groupe Alten

     -  Boulogne billancourt 1997 - 2006

  • KELLY SERVICES  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Paris 1998 - 1999

  • Coca-cola  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  ISSY LES MOULINEAUX

    Technicien Support Informatique

    1999 - 2001

  • La Générale D'optique  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Trappes

    Validation du déploiement, aide au passage de lan 2000

    1999 - 2000

  • 3m Company  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  CERGY

    Coordinateur de déploiement Windows 2000 Professionnel

    2001 - 2001

  • Vitapole (Danone)  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  PALAISEAU

    Responsable du Support Niveau II. Cellule ALLIUM

    2001 - 2002

  • L'oréal  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  CLICHY

    Poste : Remplacement Support Niveau II et expertise du support

    2002 - 2002

  • France Télécom Transpac (France Télécom)  - Technicien (Technique)

     -  IVRY SUR SEINE 2003 - 2003

  • Neuf Cegetel (Numéricable)  - Cadre technique (Technique)

     -  LA DÉFENSE

    Responsable du Service IDR'' Ingénierie des Ressources''

    2003 - 2006

  • Ipcenta (Grpe Completel)  - Autre (Autre)

     -  Aubervilliers

    Chef de Projet Telecom: Voix sur IP et Internet

    2006 - maintenant

  • B3g Telecom  - Responsable Service Production (Production)

     -  Paris 2007 - maintenant

Parcours militaire

  • 8 Ra

     -  Commercy 1996 - 1997

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe GUILLOU

  • Vit à :

    CHÂTILLON, France

  • Né le :

    9 oct. 1973 (48 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Bonjour,

    Les souvenirs s'effacent, j'aimerais retrouvé des connaissances passés.oÉcole, Régiment, travail.

  • Profession :

    Chef de Projet Telecom en phase de reconversion

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :