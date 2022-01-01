RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de RouenLe résultat du brevet à Val-de-Scie
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Arue2- Arue 1982 - 1984
ROBERT DESNOS- La milesse 1987 - 1988
Collège Jean De L'epine- Le mans 1988 - 1991
Lycée Professionnel Ampère- La fleche 1989 - 1991
Lycée Professionnel Denis Diderot- Bavilliers 1991 - 1994
Iut De Belfort-montbeliardé Site De Montbeliard- Montbeliard 1994 - 1996
Parcours entreprise
Crédit Du Nord - Informaticien (Informatique)- PARIS 1988 - 1998
Aptech, Groupe Alten- Boulogne billancourt 1997 - 2006
KELLY SERVICES - Informaticien (Informatique)- Paris 1998 - 1999
Coca-cola - Informaticien (Informatique)- ISSY LES MOULINEAUX
Technicien Support Informatique1999 - 2001
La Générale D'optique - Informaticien (Informatique)- Trappes
Validation du déploiement, aide au passage de lan 20001999 - 2000
3m Company - Informaticien (Informatique)- CERGY
Coordinateur de déploiement Windows 2000 Professionnel2001 - 2001
Vitapole (Danone) - Cadre technique (Technique)- PALAISEAU
Responsable du Support Niveau II. Cellule ALLIUM2001 - 2002
L'oréal - Informaticien (Informatique)- CLICHY
Poste : Remplacement Support Niveau II et expertise du support2002 - 2002
France Télécom Transpac (France Télécom) - Technicien (Technique)- IVRY SUR SEINE 2003 - 2003
Neuf Cegetel (Numéricable) - Cadre technique (Technique)- LA DÉFENSE
Responsable du Service IDR'' Ingénierie des Ressources''2003 - 2006
Ipcenta (Grpe Completel) - Autre (Autre)- Aubervilliers
Chef de Projet Telecom: Voix sur IP et Internet2006 - maintenant
B3g Telecom - Responsable Service Production (Production)- Paris 2007 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
8 Ra- Commercy 1996 - 1997
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe GUILLOU
Vit à :
CHÂTILLON, France
Né le :
9 oct. 1973 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Bonjour,
Les souvenirs s'effacent, j'aimerais retrouvé des connaissances passés.oÉcole, Régiment, travail.
Profession :
Chef de Projet Telecom en phase de reconversion
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2