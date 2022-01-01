Christophe HAIDOPOULO est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Maternelle La Fontaine- Seclin 1969 - 1971
-
ECOLE JULES VERNE- Seclin 1971 - 1973
-
ECOLE PAUL DUROT- Seclin 1973 - 1975
-
ECOLE PAUL LANGEVIN- Seclin 1975 - 1979
-
LA MOUCHONNIERE- Seclin 1979 - 1981
-
LA MOUCHONNIERE- Seclin 1981 - 1983
Parcours club
-
Seclinoise Natation- Seclin 1972 - 1985
-
Jujitsu- Seclin 1978 - maintenant
-
JUDO CLUB- Seclin 1978 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
6e Ra- Phalsbourg
11 eme batterie/moniteur i.e.c1985 - 1986
-
516 Eme Regiment Du Train- Toul
stage i.e.c1986 - 1986
Parcours entreprise
-
AEROPORT DE LILLE LESQUIN - Chef d'equipe piste (Autre)- Lesquin 1986 - 1991
-
Centre Pioneer De Lens - Monteur (Technique)- Lens 1992 - 1994
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe HAIDOPOULO
-
Vit à :
LESQUIN, France
-
Né le :
20 avril 1967 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
HaÏdo pour les intimes
Le grec pour certains
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
