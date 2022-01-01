Christophe HAMELLE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARCELIN BERTHELOT- Villeneuve saint georges 1976 - 1980
-
Collège Jules Ferry- Villeneuve saint georges 1981 - 1985
-
CEFORTECH- Brest 2007 - 2008
Parcours militaire
-
LA FOUGUEUSE- Fort de france 1989 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Socopa Châteauneuf - D1 (Production)- Chateauneuf du faou 1998 - 2008
-
Cefortech - Stagiaire (Autre)- Brest 2007 - 2008
-
OTOR BRETAGNE - IntÃ©rimaire (Production)- Carhaix plouguer 2008 - 2010
-
DS SMITH BRETAGNE - Cariste- Carhaix 2010 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe HAMELLE
-
Vit Ã :
TRÃ‰GOUREZ, France
-
NÃ© en :
1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Slt,
je suis marié j ai 2 enfants
et lje suis breton maintenant!j ai aussi toutes les photos de groupes de mes années je me rappelle plus trop bien mais j ai été en 4 et 3 eme D @++
Profession :
CARISTE DANS UNE USINE DE CARTON
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Colombie - Ã‰tats-Unis - - - - Mexique - Porto Rico - VÃ©nÃ©zuela
-
