Christophe HOUET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Alcatel Lucent  - Chef de projet - Ingénieur système windows (Informatique)

     -  VELIZY 1999 - 2011

  • Groupe Clinipole  - Responsable informatique (Informatique)

     -  Castelnau le lez 2011 - 2015

  • Groupe-isia  - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)

     -  Saint mathieu de treviers 2015 - maintenant

  • ISIMEDIA  - Chef de projet (Informatique)

     -  Saint mathieu de treviers 2015 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe HOUET

  • Vit à :

    VENDARGUES, France

  • Né en :

    1976 (47 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Chef de Projet

  • Profession :

    Chef de projet

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voitures

    Animaux

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :