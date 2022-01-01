Christophe HOUET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE GEORGES MEZELLE- Le port marly 1983 - 1987
-
Collège Jean Moulin- Le pecq 1987 - 1991
-
Lycée Jean Baptiste Poquelin- Saint germain en laye 1991 - 1996
-
Iut Ville D'avray Université Paris X Nanterre- Ville d'avray 1996 - 1997
-
Iut Vélizy Université Versailles Saint-quentin- Velizy villacoublay 1997 - 1999
Parcours entreprise
-
Alcatel Lucent - Chef de projet - Ingénieur système windows (Informatique)- VELIZY 1999 - 2011
-
Groupe Clinipole - Responsable informatique (Informatique)- Castelnau le lez 2011 - 2015
-
Groupe-isia - Chef de projet informatique (Informatique)- Saint mathieu de treviers 2015 - maintenant
-
ISIMEDIA - Chef de projet (Informatique)- Saint mathieu de treviers 2015 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe HOUET
-
Vit à :
VENDARGUES, France
-
Né en :
1976 (47 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Chef de Projet
Profession :
Chef de projet
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
