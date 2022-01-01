Christophe HUET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE GAZONFIER- Le mans 1982 - 1992
Collège Berthelot- Le mans 1992 - 1996
Lycée Gabriel Touchard- Le mans
BAC ELECTROTECHNIQUE1996 - 2000
Lycée D' Estour. De Constant- La fleche 2000 - 2003
Lycee Paul D'estournelles De Constant- La fleche
BTS ATI2000 - 2003
Parcours entreprise
Hutchinson - Technicien (Technique)- SOUGE LE GANELON 2001 - 2001
RENAULT AGRICULTURE - Ouvrier (Production)- Le mans 2003 - 2003
Gkn Driveline (Glaenzer) - Ouvrier (Production)- Arnage 2004 - 2005
COMIDOC - Technicien (Technique)- Boulogne billancourt 2005 - 2005
RENAULT AGRICULTURE - Technicien (Technique)- Le mans 2006 - maintenant
CLAAS RENAULT AGRICULTURE - Logisticien (Technique)- Le mans 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe HUET
Vit à :
RUAUDIN, France
Né en :
1981 (42 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut toi !!
Profession :
Technicien Logistique
Situation familiale :
pacsé(e)
Enfants :
1