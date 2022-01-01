Christophe KINDT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MARIE CURRIE- Halluin 1973 - 1976
-
ECOLE JULES MICHELET- Halluin 1976 - 1980
-
Collège Robert Schumann- Halluin 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Colbert- Tourcoing 1985 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe KINDT
-
Vit à :
HALLUIN, France
-
Né en :
1969 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable planification ordonnancement
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible