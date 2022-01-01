Christophe KLEIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • TRANSPAC  - Technicien Réseaux (Technique)

     -  Vandoeuvre les nancy 2002 - 2002

  • Sagem  - Attaché commercial (Commercial)

     -  CERGY 2003 - 2004

  • UTIM IMPRIMERIE  - Attaché commercial (Commercial)

     -  Velaine en haye 2004 - 2005

  • KEYENCE  - Ingénieur Technico Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Courbevoie

    Secteur : 52,54,55,57,88

    2005 - maintenant

  • Loma Sytems  - Responsable commercial (Commercial)

     -  Nantes 2017 - maintenant

    Christophe KLEIN

    NANCY, France

    7 avril 1981 (40 ans)

    Originaire de l'est de la Moselle, je vis aujourd'hui sur Nancy avec ma compagne et mon petit garçon. Malgré un travail très prenant, j'essaye de consacrer un maximum de temps à ma petite famille.

    Ingénieur Technico-commercial

    en union libre

    1

