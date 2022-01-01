Christophe KLEIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire (Kerbach)- Kerbach 1985 - 1992
-
Collège La Providence- Forbach 1992 - 1996
-
Lycée Condorcet- Schoeneck
BAC S Option Technologie Industrielle1996 - 1999
-
Iut De Nancy - Brabois Université Henri Poincaré Nancy 1- Villers les nancy
DUT Génie des Télécommunications et Réseaux Licence Professionnelle Commercialisation de Technologies1999 - 2003
Parcours club
-
CSS KERBACH- Kerbach 1994 - 2001
-
S.i.u.a.p. (M-g. Hans)- Nancy 2002 - 2005
-
Association 3 Et 4- Laxou 2005 - 2006
Parcours entreprise
-
TRANSPAC - Technicien Réseaux (Technique)- Vandoeuvre les nancy 2002 - 2002
-
Sagem - Attaché commercial (Commercial)- CERGY 2003 - 2004
-
UTIM IMPRIMERIE - Attaché commercial (Commercial)- Velaine en haye 2004 - 2005
-
KEYENCE - Ingénieur Technico Commercial (Commercial)- Courbevoie
Secteur : 52,54,55,57,882005 - maintenant
-
Loma Sytems - Responsable commercial (Commercial)- Nantes 2017 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe KLEIN
-
Vit à :
NANCY, France
-
Né le :
7 avril 1981 (40 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Originaire de l'est de la Moselle, je vis aujourd'hui sur Nancy avec ma compagne et mon petit garçon. Malgré un travail très prenant, j'essaye de consacrer un maximum de temps à ma petite famille.
Profession :
Ingénieur Technico-commercial
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
