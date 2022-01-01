Christophe LACAZE-ESLOUS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du Chateau (Evry Gregy Sur Yerre)- Evry gregy sur yerres 1974 - 1979
-
Collège Arthur Chaussy- Brie comte robert 1978 - 1983
-
Lycée François Ier- Fontainebleau 1983 - 1984
-
Lycée J Amyot- Melun 1984 - 1987
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe LACAZE-ESLOUS
-
Vit à :
LIVRY SUR SEINE, France
-
Né en :
1968 (55 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Journaliste
Situation familiale :
célibataire
Enfants :
2