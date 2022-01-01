Christophe LADEVE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours de vacances

Parcours militaire

Parcours entreprise

  • SMURFIT  - Employé de service financier (Finance)

     -  Paris 1994 - 1998

  • AHLSTROM  - Cadre financier (Finance)

     -  Vitry sur seine

    ADJOINT DE TRESORERIE

    1998 - 2002

  • SIEMENS DEMATIC  - Cadre comptable (Comptabilité)

     -  Bussy saint georges

    RESPONSABLE TRESORERIE

    2002 - 2003

  • GRAHAM PACKAGING EUROPE  - Cadre financier (Finance)

     -  Rueil malmaison

    TRESORIER

    2003 - maintenant

  • SMURFIT SOCAR  - Stagiaire (Autre)

     -  Saint mande 2004 - 2005

Parcours club

  • VLAN

     -  Noisiel 2010 - 2011

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe LADEVE

  • Vit à :

    BUSSY SAINT GEORGES, France

  • Né le :

    2 nov. 1970 (52 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Vous pouvez me joindre cladeve@GMAIL.COM

  • Profession :

    Trésorier d'entreprise

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :