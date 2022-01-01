Christophe LADEVE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Centre De Vie Enfantine (Cve)- Torcy 1974 - 1981
-
Lycée Francoise Cabrini- Noisy le grand 1982 - 1985
-
Collège F Cabrini- Noisy le grand
6EB,5EA,4eb, 3eb1982 - 1986
-
Lycée Notre-dame De La Providence- Vincennes
2NDE1985 - 1987
-
Lycée Gerard De Nerval- Noisiel
TG2,1GB1987 - 1989
-
Lycée Flora Tristan- Noisy le grand
BTS1989 - 1991
-
Lycée Jean Baptiste Poquelin- Saint germain en laye
DECF1991 - 1993
-
Lycée Jb Poquelin (Expertise Comptable)- Saint germain en laye 1991 - 1993
Parcours de vacances
-
MASGRANGEAS- Royere de vassiviere 1987 - 1992
Parcours militaire
-
8eme Regiment Des Transmissions- Suresnes 1993 - 1994
Parcours entreprise
-
SMURFIT - Employé de service financier (Finance)- Paris 1994 - 1998
-
AHLSTROM - Cadre financier (Finance)- Vitry sur seine
ADJOINT DE TRESORERIE1998 - 2002
-
SIEMENS DEMATIC - Cadre comptable (Comptabilité)- Bussy saint georges
RESPONSABLE TRESORERIE2002 - 2003
-
GRAHAM PACKAGING EUROPE - Cadre financier (Finance)- Rueil malmaison
TRESORIER2003 - maintenant
-
SMURFIT SOCAR - Stagiaire (Autre)- Saint mande 2004 - 2005
Parcours club
-
VLAN- Noisiel 2010 - 2011
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe LADEVE
-
Vit à :
BUSSY SAINT GEORGES, France
-
Né le :
2 nov. 1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Vous pouvez me joindre cladeve@GMAIL.COM
Profession :
Trésorier d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
