Christophe LAURIAUT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Petit-val- Sucy en brie 1979 - 1983
-
Collège Petit-val- Sucy en brie 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Du Petit Val- Sucy en brie 1988 - 1991
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe LAURIAUT
-
Vit Ã :
BESANÃ‡ON, France
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe LAURIAUT a ajoutÃ© Ecole Petit-val Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe LAURIAUT a ajoutÃ© Collège Petit-val Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe LAURIAUT a reconnu Christophe LAURIAUT sur la photo 5ème
-
Christophe LAURIAUT a reconnu Christophe LAURIAUT sur la photo CE1 MME GASTY
-
Christophe LAURIAUT a reconnu Christophe LAURIAUT sur la photo CM1