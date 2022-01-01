Christophe LE BERRE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE NOTRE DAME DE BELLECOMBE- Lyon 1977 - 1981
-
Collège Notre-dame De Bellecombe- Lyon 1981 - 1985
-
Lycée Pierre Brossolette- Villeurbanne 1986 - 1989
-
Lycée Professionnel André Cuzin- Caluire et cuire 1992 - 1994
Parcours militaire
-
COURBESSAC- Nimes 1990 - 1991
-
FUSCO- Nimes 1990 - 1991
-
Base Aérienne 942 De Lyon Mont-verdun- Lyon 1991 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
GFC CONSTRUCTION - Technicien (Technique)- Bron 1991 - 1998
-
COMPAGNIE NATIONALE DU RHONE - Technicien (Technique)- Lyon 2000 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe LE BERRE
-
Vit à :
VAULX EN VELIN, France
-
Né en :
1970 (52 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Technicien
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
