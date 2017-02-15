Christophe LEMEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Saint Barthelemy (Champenoux)- Champenoux 1987 - 1992
-
Ecole De La Grand Rue (Serville)- Serville 1992 - 1993
-
Ecole Du Chaud Four (Velaine Sous Amance)- Velaine sous amance 1993 - 1994
-
PUBLIQUE LES TILLEULS- Servon sur vilaine 1994 - 1995
-
Collège Bourgchevreuil- Cesson sevigne 1995 - 2000
-
Lpe Guérande- Guerande 2000 - 2004
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe LEMEL
-
Vit Ã :
France
-
NÃ© en :
1984 (39 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe LEMEL a reconnu Christophe LEMEL sur la photo CE2
-
Christophe LEMEL a reconnu Sophie ULRICH sur la photo maternelle 3eme année
-
Christophe LEMEL a reconnu Caroline CHIQUARD sur la photo maternelle 3eme année
-
Christophe LEMEL a reconnu Christophe GROSS sur la photo maternelle 3eme année
-
Christophe LEMEL a reconnu Christophe LEMEL sur la photo maternelle 3eme année
-
Christophe LEMEL a ajoutÃ© Ecole Saint Barthelemy (Champenoux) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe LEMEL a ajoutÃ© Ecole De La Grand Rue (Serville) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe LEMEL a ajoutÃ© Ecole Du Chaud Four (Velaine Sous Amance) Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe LEMEL a ajoutÃ© PUBLIQUE LES TILLEULS Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe LEMEL a ajoutÃ© Collège Bourgchevreuil Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe LEMEL a ajoutÃ© Lpe Guérande Ã son parcours scolaire