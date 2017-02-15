Christophe LEVEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • COGITEL  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Boulogne billancourt

    Software Engineer

    1993 - 1994

  • TEAMLOG  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Grenoble

    Software Engineer

    1994 - 1998

  • DIGITAL EQUIPEMENT CORPORATION FRANCE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Annecy le vieux

    Software Engineer

    1998 - 1999

  • COMPAQ FRANCE  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Annecy le vieux

    IT Site Manager

    1999 - 2002

  • Hewlett Packard  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  ANNECY LE VIEUX

    IT Site Manager

    2002 - 2003

  • FRONT PORCH DIGITAL INTERNATIONAL  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Annecy le vieux

    Support Engineer

    2005 - 2015

  • Oracle Annecy  - Cloud System Administrator (Informatique)

     -  Annecy 2015 - 2020

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe LEVEL

  • Vit Ã  :

    VILLAZ, France

  • NÃ© le :

    20 dÃ©c. 1965 (57 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    The past never die (Morrissey)

  • Profession :

    Informaticien

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    1

