Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Du 8 Mai 1945 (Cappy)- Cappy
- cm21970 - 1976
-
Collège Antoine De Saint-exupéry- Bray sur somme
6eme - 3eme1976 - 1980
-
Collège- Chaulnes
3eme1980 - 1981
-
Lycée Edouard Branly- Amiens
BAC F2 (Electronique)1981 - 1984
-
Lycée Scientifique Technique Et Professionnel César Baggio- Lille
BTS Electronique1984 - 1985
-
Iut Université De Picardie Jules Vernes- Amiens
DUT GMP1985 - 1988
-
Dep D'amiens- Amiens
Informatique1988 - 1989
-
Université Picardie-jules-verne : Amiens- Amiens
Licence, Maitrise Informatique1989 - 1991
-
ISIAL- Nancy
ISIAL DESS Systemes Reseaux1991 - 1992
Parcours entreprise
-
COGITEL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Boulogne billancourt
Software Engineer1993 - 1994
-
TEAMLOG - Informaticien (Informatique)- Grenoble
Software Engineer1994 - 1998
-
DIGITAL EQUIPEMENT CORPORATION FRANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Annecy le vieux
Software Engineer1998 - 1999
-
COMPAQ FRANCE - Informaticien (Informatique)- Annecy le vieux
IT Site Manager1999 - 2002
-
Hewlett Packard - Informaticien (Informatique)- ANNECY LE VIEUX
IT Site Manager2002 - 2003
-
FRONT PORCH DIGITAL INTERNATIONAL - Informaticien (Informatique)- Annecy le vieux
Support Engineer2005 - 2015
-
Oracle Annecy - Cloud System Administrator (Informatique)- Annecy 2015 - 2020
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe LEVEL
-
Vit Ã :
VILLAZ, France
-
NÃ© le :
20 dÃ©c. 1965 (57 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
The past never die (Morrissey)
Profession :
Informaticien
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
