  • IBIS ROISSY VILLE  - Employé (Autre)

     -  Roissy en france

    Night Auditor

    1995 - 1996

  • Sofitel Paris Champs-elysées  - Employé (Autre)

     -  Paris

    Night manager, puis Assistant Directeur Hebergement

    1996 - 1998

  • Cyntergy / Prologic / Optims  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Evry

    Formateur

    1998 - 1998

  • Accor  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  LONDON

    IT co-ordinator

    1998 - 2001

  • Housing 21  - Informaticien (Informatique)

     -  Beaconsfield

    Administrator UNIX et Oracle, puis Architect reseaux et infrastructures informatique

    2001 - maintenant

A propos

    Depuis 1998 a Londres. J'ai quitte l'hotellerie et suis maintenant dans l'informatique.
    Vous pouvez me retrouver sur facebook http://www.facebook.com/christophe.mailhe

    Architect infrastructure informatique

    célibataire

