Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LA SEBILLE- Cergy 1981 - 1981
BELLE EPINE- Cergy 1981 - 1983
Collège Gérard Philipe- Cergy 1983 - 1988
Lycee Des Métiers De L'hôtellerie Et Du Tourisme- Saint quentin en yvelines
BTS: Septembre 1992 - Juin 1994 BTH: Septembre 1990 - Juin 1992 BEP: Septembre 1988 - Juin 19901988 - 1994
Parcours club
Parcours entreprise
IBIS ROISSY VILLE - Employé (Autre)- Roissy en france
Night Auditor1995 - 1996
Sofitel Paris Champs-elysées - Employé (Autre)- Paris
Night manager, puis Assistant Directeur Hebergement1996 - 1998
Cyntergy / Prologic / Optims - Informaticien (Informatique)- Evry
Formateur1998 - 1998
Accor - Informaticien (Informatique)- LONDON
IT co-ordinator1998 - 2001
Housing 21 - Informaticien (Informatique)- Beaconsfield
Administrator UNIX et Oracle, puis Architect reseaux et infrastructures informatique2001 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe MAILHE
Vit à :
LONDON, Royaume-Uni
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Depuis 1998 a Londres. J'ai quitte l'hotellerie et suis maintenant dans l'informatique.
Vous pouvez me retrouver sur facebook http://www.facebook.com/christophe.mailhe
Profession :
Architect infrastructure informatique
Situation familiale :
célibataire