Parcours

Parcours club

  • ACBB

     -  Boulogne billancourt 1973 - 1980

  • PSG

     -  Saint germain en laye 1981 - 1983

  • USMM

     -  Malakoff 1986 - 1988

  • Rungis U.s

     -  Rungis 1990 - 2001

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • Ba 107

     -  Velizy villacoublay 1987 - 1988

Parcours entreprise

  • EMINENCE  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Aimargues 1989 - 1989

  • FRUIT OF THE LOOM  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Paris 1990 - 1997

  • SVP  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Saint ouen 1998 - 1999

  • ISS HYGIENE SERVICES  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Maisons alfort 2000 - 2005

  • ISS HYGIENE SERVICES  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  Boulogne billancourt 2005 - 2005

  • SALUBRIS  - Dirigeant (Direction générale)

     -  Issy les moulineaux 2006 - maintenant

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe MAILLARD

  • Vit à :

    GENNEVILLIERS, France

  • Né le :

    16 sept. 1967 (54 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    Pour mes ami(e)s d'avant : je vais très bien et j'ai 2 garçons qui sont bien partis pour prendre la relève... Mon mail : maillardchristophe@free.fr

  • Profession :

    Chef d'entreprise

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    J'y suis allé(e) :