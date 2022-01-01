Christophe MAILLARD est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours club
-
ACBB- Boulogne billancourt 1973 - 1980
-
PSG- Saint germain en laye 1981 - 1983
-
USMM- Malakoff 1986 - 1988
-
Rungis U.s- Rungis 1990 - 2001
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE RUE DE CLAMART- Boulogne billancourt 1973 - 1978
-
College Rue De L'ancienne Mairie- Boulogne billancourt 1978 - 1982
-
Lycée Jacques Prévert- Boulogne billancourt 1982 - 1984
-
Lycée De Sèvres- Sevres 1984 - 1986
-
Université Paris 12- Creteil 1986 - 1987
-
JOB SCHOOL- Nimes 1988 - 1989
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 107- Velizy villacoublay 1987 - 1988
Parcours entreprise
-
EMINENCE - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Aimargues 1989 - 1989
-
FRUIT OF THE LOOM - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Paris 1990 - 1997
-
SVP - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Saint ouen 1998 - 1999
-
ISS HYGIENE SERVICES - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Maisons alfort 2000 - 2005
-
ISS HYGIENE SERVICES - Cadre commercial (Commercial)- Boulogne billancourt 2005 - 2005
-
SALUBRIS - Dirigeant (Direction générale)- Issy les moulineaux 2006 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe MAILLARD
-
Vit à :
GENNEVILLIERS, France
-
Né le :
16 sept. 1967 (54 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Pour mes ami(e)s d'avant : je vais très bien et j'ai 2 garçons qui sont bien partis pour prendre la relève... Mon mail : maillardchristophe@free.fr
Profession :
Chef d'entreprise
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2