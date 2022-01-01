Christophe MAILLET est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE RAOUL DAUTRY- Limoges 1975 - 1977
-
ECOLE GERARD PHILIPE- Limoges 1977 - 1981
-
Collège Anatole France- Limoges 1981 - 1984
-
Lycée St Exupéry- Limoges
carrossier.1984 - 1987
Parcours club
-
Redstar- Limoges 1981 - 1982
Parcours militaire
-
Ba 726 Nimes Commando De L'air- Nimes 1988 - maintenant
-
Ba 726 C.i. Commando De LÂ’air- Nimes
VSL,cont 88/02,3Ã©me compagnie,commando 31. PESOR,2Ã©me compagnie,commando 21.1988 - 1988
-
Base Aérienne 942 De Lyon Mont-verdun- Lyon
escadron de protection.(section bleu)1988 - 1989
Parcours entreprise
-
Ba 942 Lyon Mont Verdun - Protection (Autre)- Lyon
section bleue1988 - 1989
-
Carrefour - Fruits et lÃ©gumes (Production)- BOISSEUIL 1989 - 1990
-
Manpower - Os fabrication (Production)- FRANCE 1990 - 1991
-
Capital Color - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Autre)- Limoges 1991 - 1994
-
Madrange - Pilote de ligne (Production)- Feytiat 1994 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe MAILLET
-
Vit Ã :
LIMOGES, France
-
NÃ© le :
29 mars 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Conducteur SPL
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
5
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
