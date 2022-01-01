Christophe MANGINOT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MATERNELLE DES CHENES- Sochaux 1982 - 1985
-
Ecole Chenes (Sochaux)- Sochaux 1985 - 1989
-
Collège Jouffroy D'abbans- Sochaux 1989 - 1994
-
Lycée Georges Cuvier- Montbeliard 1993 - 1996
-
Lycée Le Grand Chênois- Montbeliard 1996 - 1998
-
Lycée Louis Pergaud- Besancon 1998 - 2000
Parcours entreprise
-
Cabinet Martin Grandguillaume- Saint-martin 2000 - 2001
-
Cabinet Grandguillaume- Belfort 2001 - maintenant
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe MANGINOT
-
Vit Ã :
PEROUSE, France
-
NÃ© en :
1978 (45 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Comptable
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo PETITE SECTION 1981-1982
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo MOYENNE SECTION 1982/1983
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo GRANDE SECTION 1983-1984
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo CE1 - 1985/1986
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo CE2 - 1986/1987
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo CM1 1987/1988
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo Seconde 3
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo 4 éme B
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo 5éme A
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo bts comptabilité
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo BTS COMPTA 1er année
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo DECF 1er année
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo 6 éme A
-
Christophe MANGINOT a reconnu Christophe MANGINOT sur la photo 3 éme B