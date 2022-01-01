Christophe MARTIN est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
JEAN JAURES- Villenave d'ornon 1982 - 1985
-
Collège Chambéry- Villenave d'ornon 1985 - 1989
-
Lycée Victor Louis (Anc Lycée De Talence)- Talence 1989 - 1992
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe MARTIN
-
Vit Ã :
LEOGNAN, France
-
NÃ© en :
1974 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Aucune information disponible
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe MARTIN a reconnu Franck MINGOT sur la photo 6ème Pascal
-
Christophe MARTIN a reconnu SÃ©verine LABOULY (LABACHE CHENEL) sur la photo 6ème Pascal
-
Christophe MARTIN a reconnu Caroline GEMGEMBRE sur la photo 6ème Pascal
-
Christophe MARTIN a reconnu SÃ©verine LAFON (MAULEON) sur la photo 6ème Pascal
-
Christophe MARTIN a reconnu Sandrine BARRÃ‰ sur la photo 6ème Pascal
-
Christophe MARTIN a reconnu Pierre VILLEGER sur la photo 6ème Pascal
-
Christophe MARTIN a reconnu Thomas SUAUDEAU sur la photo 6ème Pascal
-
Christophe MARTIN a reconnu Franck ANNAMAYER sur la photo 6ème Pascal
-
Christophe MARTIN a reconnu Christophe MARTIN sur la photo 6ème Pascal