Christophe MONTERDE est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

GÃ©nÃ©ral

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe MONTERDE

  • Vit Ã  :

    SAINT JEAN DU FALGA, France

  • NÃ© le :

    17 avril 1969 (53 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Description

    ..

  • Profession :

    Technicien bureau d'Ã©tude

  • Situation familiale :

    en union libre

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goÃ»ts et passions

    Voyages