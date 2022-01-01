Christophe NOEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

A propos

Général

  • Prénom Nom :

    Christophe NOEL

  • Vit à :

    BRIENNE LE CHATEAU, France

  • Né le :

    29 sept. 1976 (46 ans)

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Aucune information disponible

    Voyages