Christophe ORTIZ est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
CES LANGEVIN- Chalons en champagne 1987 - 1988
-
Lycée P. Bayen- Chalons en champagne 1988 - 1991
-
Université De Reims Champagne-ardenne- Reims 1991 - 1995
-
Université Louis Pasteur : Strasbourg I- Strasbourg 1996 - 1997
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe ORTIZ
-
Vit Ã :
MADRID, Espagne
-
NÃ© en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chercheur
Situation familiale :
divorcÃ©(e)
Enfants :
1
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe ORTIZ a reconnu Christophe ORTIZ sur la photo 2º?
-
Christophe ORTIZ a ajoutÃ© Ces Langevin Ã son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe ORTIZ a reconnu Christophe ORTIZ sur la photo T3C
-
Christophe ORTIZ a reconnu Christophe INGRAIN sur la photo T3C
-
Christophe ORTIZ a reconnu Philippe COLLET sur la photo T3C
-
Christophe ORTIZ a reconnu Carlos ALVES sur la photo T3C
-
Christophe ORTIZ a reconnu Arnaud CHEVALIER sur la photo 2º?
-
Christophe ORTIZ a reconnu Carlos ALVES sur la photo 2º?
-
Christophe ORTIZ a reconnu Christophe INGRAIN sur la photo 2º?
-
Christophe ORTIZ a reconnu Matthieu VANEL sur la photo 2º?