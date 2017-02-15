Christophe PARENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

  • THOMSON SEMICONDUCTEURS  - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)

     -  Montreuil

    Scientifique du contingent

    1987 - 1988

  • THOMSON SEMICONDUCTEURS  - Responsable de production (Production)

     -  Montreuil 1988 - 1990

  • Gec Plessey Semiconductors  - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)

     -  Lincoln 1990 - 1993

  • Simplex (Valeo)  - Directeur de production (Production)

     -  DIJON 1993 - 1995

  • Valeo  - Responsable de production (Production)

     -  CRETEIL

    Responsable SystÃ¨me de Production

    1995 - 1998

  • Valeo  - Responsable de production (Production)

     -  ABBEVILLE 1998 - 2001

  • SAB WABCO  - Directeur GÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Amiens 2001 - 2003

  • SAB WABCO  - Directeur Industriel du Groupe (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Amiens 2003 - 2004

  • Faiveley Transport  - Directeur GÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Amiens 2004 - 2006

  • FAIVELEY  - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Saint denis

    Directeur AmÃ©lioration Continue Groupe

    2006 - 2007

  • ACTYES  - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Amiens

    CrÃ©ation de la sociÃ©tÃ© d'investissement & conseil

    2007 - 2009

  • OTIMA  - Directeur gÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Fougeres 2009 - 2011

  • Hardi-evrard  - Directeur General (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Beaurainville 2011 - 2017

  • ARELIS  - Directeur GÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)

     -  Marville 2019 - maintenant

  • PrÃ©nom Nom :

    Christophe PARENT

  • Vit Ã  :

    AMIENS, France

  • NÃ© le :

    22 nov. 1964 (58 ans)

  • Description

  • Profession :

    Dirigeant, Investisseur

    Voyages