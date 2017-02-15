Christophe PARENT est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Primaire Résidence Saint Michel- Apt 1972 - 1973
-
ECOLE DES AIGLES- Chantilly 1973 - 1974
-
Ecole Bois Saint Denis (Chantilly)- Chantilly 1974 - 1975
-
Lycée Jean Rostand- Chantilly 1976 - 1982
-
Cypresi - Esigelec- Rouen 1984 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
THOMSON SEMICONDUCTEURS - IngÃ©nieur (Technique)- Montreuil
Scientifique du contingent1987 - 1988
-
THOMSON SEMICONDUCTEURS - Responsable de production (Production)- Montreuil 1988 - 1990
-
Gec Plessey Semiconductors - IngÃ©nieur commercial (Commercial)- Lincoln 1990 - 1993
-
Simplex (Valeo) - Directeur de production (Production)- DIJON 1993 - 1995
-
Valeo - Responsable de production (Production)- CRETEIL
Responsable SystÃ¨me de Production1995 - 1998
-
Valeo - Responsable de production (Production)- ABBEVILLE 1998 - 2001
-
SAB WABCO - Directeur GÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Amiens 2001 - 2003
-
SAB WABCO - Directeur Industriel du Groupe (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Amiens 2003 - 2004
-
Faiveley Transport - Directeur GÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Amiens 2004 - 2006
-
FAIVELEY - Dirigeant (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Saint denis
Directeur AmÃ©lioration Continue Groupe2006 - 2007
-
ACTYES - GÃ©rant de sociÃ©tÃ© (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Amiens
CrÃ©ation de la sociÃ©tÃ© d'investissement & conseil2007 - 2009
-
OTIMA - Directeur gÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Fougeres 2009 - 2011
-
Hardi-evrard - Directeur General (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Beaurainville 2011 - 2017
-
ARELIS - Directeur GÃ©nÃ©ral (Direction gÃ©nÃ©rale)- Marville 2019 - maintenant
Parcours militaire
-
3ème Regiment De Dragons- Stetten am kalten markt 1987 - 1988
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe PARENT
-
Vit Ã :
AMIENS, France
-
NÃ© le :
22 nov. 1964 (58 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Plus d'information sur mon site
Profession :
Dirigeant, Investisseur
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
