Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours militaire

  • EOR

     -  Coetquidan bellevue 1989 - 1989

Parcours entreprise

  • Auchan  - Cadre commercial (Commercial)

     -  BORDEAUX 1990 - 1991

  • UAP  - Commercial (Commercial)

     -  Bordeaux 1991 - 1992

  • Anpe/pole Emploi  - Cadre administratif (Administratif)

     -  France 1994 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Cadre Pole Emploi

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Enfants :

    1

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Lectures

    Voitures

    Voyages