Christophe PENEL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Collège Gaston Bachelard- Valence 1980 - 1985
-
Lycée Barthélémy De Laffemas- Valence 1985 - 1989
-
Iut De Valence Université De Grenoble Ii- Valence 1989 - 1991
Parcours entreprise
-
FIDUCIAL EXPERTISE - Comptable (Comptabilité)- Valence 1994 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe PENEL
-
Vit à :
SAINT PERAY, France
-
Né le :
30 mai 1969 (53 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chef de groupe
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2