Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE LOUIS PASTEUR- Villepinte 1984 - 1989
-
Collège Michel-richard Delalande- Athis mons 1989 - 1993
-
Lycée Clément Ader- Athis mons 1993 - 1998
Parcours entreprise
-
Eurocontrols - ContrÃ´leur qualitÃ© (Technique)- Sainte genevieve des bois 1998 - 1998
-
JOHNSON CONTROLS FRANCE - Technicien supÃ©rieur (Technique)- Colombes 2004 - maintenant
Parcours de vacances
-
Ucpa Lacanau- Lacanau 2007 - 2007
-
Ucpa Lacanau- Lacanau 2009 - 2009
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe PERICAT
-
Vit Ã :
GRIGNY, France
-
NÃ© le :
13 juin 1977 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
Salut à ceux qui me reconnaitrons ou voudrons...
Profession :
Technicien
Situation familiale :
cÃ©libataire
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
-
