Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE JULES FERRY- Yzeure 1971 - 1977
-
Collège François Villon- Yzeure 1977 - 1981
-
Lycée Pierre Caraminot- Egletons 1981 - 1984
-
Iut La Rochelle- La rochelle 1984 - 1987
Parcours entreprise
-
SGTP RACAUD - Responsable Bureau d'Etudes- Vernoux en gatine 2011 - 2016
-
Groupe Migne - Responsable Bureau d'Etudes- La boissiere de montaigu 2016 - 2018
-
EIFFAGE ROUTE SUD OUEST- La mothe saint heray 2018 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe PERRET
-
Vit à :
LA MOTHE SAINT HERAY, France
-
Né le :
12 nov. 1965 (56 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Responsable Bureau d'Etudes
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
