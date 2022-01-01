Christophe PERRUCHAS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
Ecole Les Grands-bois- Saint herblain 1978 - 1983
-
Collège Le Herault- Saint herblain 1983 - 1987
-
Lycée Carcouet- Nantes 1987 - 1991
-
Université De Nantes- Nantes 1991 - 1996
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe PERRUCHAS
-
Vit à :
PARIS, France
-
Né en :
1972 (51 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Concepteur-rédacteur
Mes goûts et passions
Aucune information disponible
Voyages
-
Christophe PERRUCHAS a reconnu Christophe PERRUCHAS sur la photo Seconde i 1987 - 1988
