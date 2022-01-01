Christophe PISSIS est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE CAMBON- Montpellier 1971 - 1973
-
LES AIGUERELLES- Montpellier 1971 - 1973
-
Collège Les Aiguerelles- Montpellier 1971 - 1972
-
Collège Diderot- Nimes 1972 - 1977
Parcours militaire
-
75eme Ri- Valence
12 Ã¨me compagnie quartier Bacquet ensuite G.A.LA.T- S.T.A.T Chabeuil Compagnie des commandements et des services( CCS) , quartier Latour-Maubourg1979 - 1980
Parcours entreprise
-
Auchan- NIMES
retraitÃ© !!!1980 - 2020
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
-
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe PISSIS
-
Vit Ã :
NIMES, France
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
EmployÃ© de bureau
Situation familiale :
mariÃ©(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
Allemagne - Belgique - Danemark - Espagne - Ã‰tats-Unis - France - Italie - Luxembourg - Pays-Bas - Royaume-Uni - Suisse
-
Christophe PISSIS a reconnu Martine CLÃ‰MENT (MARQUÃˆS) sur la photo 5eme 1a
-
Christophe PISSIS a reconnu Marie-France MERVELET (DE RIGHI) sur la photo 5eme 1a
-
Christophe PISSIS a reconnu Sylvie BOULDOUYRE (AZAM) sur la photo 5eme 1a
-
Christophe PISSIS a reconnu Jean Marc SEVERAC sur la photo 5eme 1a
-
Christophe PISSIS a reconnu Christophe PISSIS sur la photo un groupe
-
Christophe PISSIS a reconnu Jean Marc SEVERAC sur la photo un groupe
-
Christophe PISSIS a reconnu Sylvie BOULDOUYRE (AZAM) sur la photo un groupe
-
Christophe PISSIS a reconnu Christophe PISSIS sur la photo 1971 à 1975
-
Christophe PISSIS a reconnu Martine CLÃ‰MENT (MARQUÃˆS) sur la photo 1971 à 1975
-
Christophe PISSIS a reconnu Christine LECLERC (SERRET) sur la photo 1971 à 1975
-
Christophe PISSIS a reconnu Sylvie BOULDOUYRE (AZAM) sur la photo 1971 à 1975
-
Christophe PISSIS a reconnu Christophe PISSIS sur la photo un groupe