Parcours
Parcours scolaire
ECOLE LES BLEUETS- Lyon 1980 - 1985
Collège Les Capucines- Lyon 1985 - 1987
Lycée Professionnel La Sauvagère- Lyon 1987 - 1988
Collège Les églantines- Lyon 1988 - 1989
Section électro..... Rue Albert Hénon- Lyon 1989 - 1991
Parcours club
As.duchere- Lyon 1984 - 1989
As.ecully- Ecully 1989 - 1990
FOOTBALL CLUB DES COPAINS- Lyon 2005 - maintenant
Parcours entreprise
Girel Dalmais- Lyon 1991 - 1994
2éme Régiment Du Génie - Militaire (Autre)- Metz 1993 - 1994
SERELY- Mions 1995 - 2002
L.e.a. Lyon Electricite Agencement- Villeurbanne 2002 - maintenant
A propos
Général
Prénom Nom :Christophe PISTOLET
Vit à :
FRANCHEVILLE, France
Né en :
1974 (48 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Description
A BIENTOT
Profession :
électricien
Situation familiale :
fiancé(e)
Enfants :
2