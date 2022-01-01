Christophe PUGINIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
Ecole Albert Calmette (Quillan)- Quillan 1979 - 1987
Collège Michel Bousquie- Quillan 1986 - 1991
Lycée Jules Fil- Carcassonne 1991 - 1992
Lycée Polyvalent Esplanade- Limoux 1992 - 1993
Lycée Professionnel De L'ameublement- Revel 1993 - 2000
A propos
GÃ©nÃ©ral
PrÃ©nom Nom :Christophe PUGINIER
Vit Ã :
REVEL, France
NÃ© le :
17 mars 1976 (46 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Enseignant Ã©bÃ©nisterie
Situation familiale :
en union libre
Enfants :
2
Mes goÃ»ts et passions
Voyages
