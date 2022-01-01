Résultats examens 2022

RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de LilleLe résultat du brevet à Bergues

Christophe RISPAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Situation familiale :

    divorcé(e)

  • Aucune information disponible

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Instruments de musique

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Lectures

    Fan de

    Voyages

    J'y suis allé(e) :
    Je rêve d'y aller :