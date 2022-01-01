RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENT Le résultat du bac dans l'Académie de LilleLe résultat du brevet à Bergues
Christophe RISPAL est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
école Primaire St Pierre- Fourmies 1980 - 1984
-
Collège Saint-pierre- Fourmies 1984 - 1988
-
Lycée Saint-joseph- Vervins 1988 - 1991
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe RISPAL
-
Vit à :
FOURMIES, France
-
Né en :
1973 (49 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Situation familiale :
divorcé(e)
Aucune information disponible
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe RISPAL a reconnu Christophe RISPAL sur la photo 1ERE AB 1989/90
-
Christophe RISPAL a reconnu Christophe RISPAL sur la photo Terminale B
-
Christophe RISPAL a ajouté Lycée Saint-joseph à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe RISPAL a ajouté Collège Saint-pierre à son parcours scolaire
-
Christophe RISPAL a ajouté école Primaire St Pierre à son parcours scolaire