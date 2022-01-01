Election présidentielle 2022

Parcours

Parcours scolaire

Parcours entreprise

  • Dijon Béton

     -  Dijon 1998 - 2000

  • LMARC

     -  Besancon 2003 - 2003

  • CELTIPLAST  - Ingénieur (Technique)

     -  Pontailler sur saone 2005 - 2009

  • Atim Pour Edf Chinon  - Ingénieur Etudes Mécanique (Technique)

     -  Avoine 2009 - 2010

  • MENUISERIE SIMPA  - Responsable planification (Production)

     -  Vendeuvre sur barse 2010 - 2013

  • ALTHEOS  - Topographe (Technique)

     -  Breviandes 2013 - 2015

  • Ad Metal  - Chargé d'affaires (Production)

     -  Chemilly sur yonne 2015 - 2018

  • ALFACOUSTIC  - Chargé de projets (Production)

     -  Malay le grand 2018 - 2019

  • MATREX  - Chargé d'affaires (Production)

     -  Villeneuve sur yonne 2019 - maintenant

A propos

Général

Ma vie aujourd'hui

  • Profession :

    Chargé d'affaires

  • Situation familiale :

    marié(e)

  • Enfants :

    2

    • Mes goûts et passions

    Loisirs

    Goûts musicaux

    Sports

    Voitures

    Voyages