RETROUVEZ GRATUITEMENTLe résultat de la présidentielle à Maillot dimanche 10 avril à partir de 20 heures.
Christophe ROGUIER est sur Copains d'avant. Pour le contacter, connectez-vous ou inscrivez-vous gratuitement.
Parcours
Parcours scolaire
-
ECOLE MALADIERE - Autre- Dijon 1986 - 1989
-
Collège Clos De Pouilly - Autre- Dijon 1989 - 1994
-
Lycée Gustave Eiffel - Autre (Voie générale)- Dijon 1994 - 1998
-
Université De Bourgogne : Dijon - Autre (Mécanique)- Dijon 2001 - 2002
-
DESS ICSM - Autre- Besancon 2003 - 2004
Parcours entreprise
-
Dijon Béton- Dijon 1998 - 2000
-
LMARC- Besancon 2003 - 2003
-
CELTIPLAST - Ingénieur (Technique)- Pontailler sur saone 2005 - 2009
-
Atim Pour Edf Chinon - Ingénieur Etudes Mécanique (Technique)- Avoine 2009 - 2010
-
MENUISERIE SIMPA - Responsable planification (Production)- Vendeuvre sur barse 2010 - 2013
-
ALTHEOS - Topographe (Technique)- Breviandes 2013 - 2015
-
Ad Metal - Chargé d'affaires (Production)- Chemilly sur yonne 2015 - 2018
-
ALFACOUSTIC - Chargé de projets (Production)- Malay le grand 2018 - 2019
-
MATREX - Chargé d'affaires (Production)- Villeneuve sur yonne 2019 - maintenant
A propos
Général
-
Prénom Nom :Christophe ROGUIER
-
Vit à :
MAILLOT, France
-
Né en :
1978 (44 ans)
Ma vie aujourd'hui
Profession :
Chargé d'affaires
Situation familiale :
marié(e)
Enfants :
2
Mes goûts et passions
Voyages
-
Christophe ROGUIER a ajouté MATREX à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe ROGUIER a ajouté ALFACOUSTIC à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe ROGUIER a ajouté Ad Metal à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe ROGUIER a ajouté ALTHEOS à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe ROGUIER a ajouté MENUISERIE SIMPA à son parcours professionnel
-
Christophe ROGUIER a reconnu Christophe ROGUIER sur la photo CM1
-
Christophe ROGUIER a reconnu Christophe ROGUIER sur la photo CM1
-
Christophe ROGUIER a reconnu Christophe ROGUIER sur la photo 4e7